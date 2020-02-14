Financial Contrast: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) vs. Upwork (NYSE:UPWK)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RingCentral and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 18 1 2.95 Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $228.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.68%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than RingCentral.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $902.86 million 22.59 -$26.20 million ($0.19) -1,279.11 Upwork $253.35 million 4.17 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -24.84

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -5.94% -3.67% -1.28% Upwork -5.17% -5.93% -3.51%

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats Upwork on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

