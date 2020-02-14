Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Update

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FNJN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNJN stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

