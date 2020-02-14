FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $3,372.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.