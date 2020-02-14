Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 3.75

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE:F traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 157,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

