Fire Lotto Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,667.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $141,667.00 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00451417 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005469 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012634 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.