First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 728,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

