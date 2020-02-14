First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target raised by Stephens from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

