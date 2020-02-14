First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FBIZ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

