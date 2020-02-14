First Capital Realty Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:FCR remained flat at $C$20.67 during trading on Friday. 826,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$20.33 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCR. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.