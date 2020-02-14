First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of First Financial Bancorp worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

