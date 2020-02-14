First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.67. 1,310,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.