First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $72.93. 342,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

