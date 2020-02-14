First Interstate Bank Has $1.18 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

