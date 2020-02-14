First Interstate Bank Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

