First Interstate Bank Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,394,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

