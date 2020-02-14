First Interstate Bank Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.5% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,466. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,892,262.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

