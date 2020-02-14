First Interstate Bank Has $8.07 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

