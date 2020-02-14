First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

