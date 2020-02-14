First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.74. 1,872,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.