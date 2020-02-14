First Interstate Bank Sells 1,477 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 432,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

