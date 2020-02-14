First Interstate Bank Sells 1,760 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,141. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

