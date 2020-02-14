First Interstate Bank Sells 23,152 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. First Interstate Bancsystem makes up approximately 2.0% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned 0.33% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,169. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

