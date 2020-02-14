First Interstate Bank Sells 350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of COST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.81. 220,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $211.14 and a 52-week high of $318.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

