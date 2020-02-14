First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

PEP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $147.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

