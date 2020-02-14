First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.07 Million

Brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $122.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.60 million and the highest is $124.60 million. First Merchants posted sales of $103.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $499.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.70 million to $505.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.53 million, with estimates ranging from $508.10 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

