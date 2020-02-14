Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Five Below reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

