Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

