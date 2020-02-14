Flash Price Reaches $0.0032 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Flash has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.