FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of FleetCor Technologies worth $45,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $317.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.22 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Cowen began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

