Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.