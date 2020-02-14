Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Reduce”

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 8,040 ($105.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 8,500 ($111.81). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 100 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,464 ($111.34). 307,378 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,010.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,026.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

