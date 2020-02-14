FNB Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $7.50 million and $1.18 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,306,196,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

