FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of FFTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.38. 34,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

