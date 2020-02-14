Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to $64.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 345,970 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 435,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 79,523 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 179,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

