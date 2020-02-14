Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

FTV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.