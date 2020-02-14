Fountain 1-Day Volume Tops $99,826.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $99,826.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.