Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Franco Nevada worth $32,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,246,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $40,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after buying an additional 382,833 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 49.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 458,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,782,000 after buying an additional 151,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 119,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.59. 44,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $115.25.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.