Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 540,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. 201,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,187. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.