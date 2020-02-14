Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Franklin Electric worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

