Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

