Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 142,173 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Chewy accounts for about 2.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. 8,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,757. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

