Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,915. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

