Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $4 Million in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Simply Good Foods comprises 2.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 282,264 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,248,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,759,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 992,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 271,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,961 shares of company stock worth $859,558 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

