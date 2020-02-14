Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,519.00. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,799. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

