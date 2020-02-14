Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.76 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up 4.5% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.94. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

