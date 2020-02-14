Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.75 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 5.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

