Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 3.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $11.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. 4,647,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,243. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.96.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Insiders purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

