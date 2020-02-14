Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Freshpet makes up 0.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of FRPT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,109. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $69.39.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

