Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. Brinker International accounts for 3.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

EAT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

