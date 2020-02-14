Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,928 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. BJ’s Restaurants comprises 0.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $4,075,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 123.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $795.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.